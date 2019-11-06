{{featured_button_text}}
crime stock

GARY — In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a teen died from gunshot wounds, coroner's said. 

The 17-year-old black male was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m., according to a release from the Lake County coroner's office. 

The teen was shot in the neck and the hip on May 22 in the 300 block of 49th Avenue, police previously told The Times.

His death is considered a homicide, the release states. 

Like local government, local journalism matters.
We’re offering FREE views to read our elections coverage when you sign up for a free account.
Log in Sign up

Check back on nwi.com as this story develops.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

https://www.nwitimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/gary-police-asking-for-tips-about-shooting-of--year/article_be26feb7-8eb3-5cb2-b71e-b53d5daf4f63.html

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags