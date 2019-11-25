PORTAGE — A 27-year-old Portage woman was shot to death last week for $100 in what police say was a planned robbery staged as a marijuana deal.
The three juveniles involved, whom victim Adriana Saucedo met through Facebook, dumped her lifeless body at an abandoned school and went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, according to new details that surfaced Monday with the first charges filed in the case.
Shaun Thompson, 16, of Gary, who is accused of pulling the trigger, is charged with murder and felony robbery, according to court documents.
The same charges were filed against Jonathan Brown, 17, of Gary.
Police are not immediately releasing the arrest photos of the two juveniles charged.
A 15-year-old boy from Gary also will be charged as an adult, but that will first require a waiver procedure from the juvenile justice system, according to Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas Jr.
The Times is not naming the boy until he is charged.
The three juveniles picked up Saucedo at a Portage apartment on Kathryn Court about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to charging documents. After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, police said they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road.
The 15-year-old, who had initially connected with Saucedo on Facebook and who was driving the car, said he then heard a gunshot in the backseat and turned to see that Thompson had shot the woman, police said.
Brown, who was in the front passenger seat of the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, said he learned the 15-year-old had been messaging with Saucedo through Facebook about purchasing an iPhone, which turned into her purchasing marijuana, according to court documents.
"While on the way to Saucedo's residence, (the 15-year-old) makes a plan with everyone in the vehicle that they will be ripping Saucedo off and robbing her of her money," Brown reportedly told police. "Jonathan Brown said that no one in the vehicle had any marijuana with them to sell to Saucedo."
The charging documents do not explain further why the shooting occurred. Thompson is quoted as just saying that Saucedo got in the backseat with him and the scene jumps to them disposing of the body.
The 15-year-old reportedly told police that after the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, and he helped remove Saucedo's body from the car and remained outside while the other two juveniles dragged her "lifeless body" into the school.
The younger boy later took police to the school, where officers entered through an open door and found Saucedo's body in the cafeteria area under a large roll of red carpet, according to charging documents.
The 9mm Ruger semiautomatic handgun believed to have been used in the killing was recovered from a wooded area in Gary, police said. It had been thrown there Wednesday by Thompson while he was being chased on foot by police following an unrelated traffic stop that resulted in officers taking possession of the vehicle used in the killing, authorities said.
Investigators had tracked down the 15-year-old using the conversation he had with Saucedo on Facebook, police said. He was picked up at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, a Gary charter school.
Thompson was in custody last week at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
The 15-year-old was being held in Porter County Juvenile Detention.
Saucedo's sister, Paula Biller, of LaPorte, said last week Saucedo had been staying with another sister in Portage. Biller said Saucedo was with her boyfriend when the vehicle arrived at the apartment complex.
"Her boyfriend said they met her at the house, and next thing we know is she got into the car, and that was the last time she was seen," Biller told The Times on Thursday.
After she messaged they were stopping at a gas station, Saucedo called her boyfriend through Facebook messenger, but he missed the call, Biller said. When the boyfriend tried calling the victim back, she did not pick up, Biller added.
Saucedo was a medical assistant at a business in Valparaiso.
Thompson and Brown are expected to appear Wednesday for an initial court hearing on the charges via a teleconferencing call before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper.