A third crash of the morning Tuesday along the local stretch of Interstate 94 has closed two eastbound lanes in the area of Hammond, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.

The latest crash, reported shortly before 11:30 a.m., occurred between the Illinois state line and U.S. 41, INDOT said.

The two right lanes were blocked.

An early morning crash that shut down all the westbound lanes of Intestate 94 in Gary was followed by another that shut down the right westbound lane a little further west in Hammond, INDOT reported.

The first crash occurred between Burr Street and Ind. 912, while the second was reported between Kennedy Avenue and U.S. 41, INDOT said.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Disabled kids hunt eggs in Schererville Disabled kids hunt eggs in Schererville Disabled kids hunt eggs in Schererville US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank 1 dead in Glen Park homicide; SWAT teams dispatched to scene Methodist Hospitals Foundation receives gift from United States Steel Corporation Methodist Hospitals Foundation receives gift from United States Steel Corporation White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition Community Help Network Spring has sprung MC zoo reopens Saturday MC zoo reopens Saturday Gallery HTML code