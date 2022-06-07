 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

UPDATE: Three escape morning house fire in Region

  • Updated
  • 0

HOBART — Three people escaped injury early Tuesday as a fire tore through a house in the 2500 block of Crabapple Lane, according to Assistant Hobart Fire Chief John Reitz.

Firefighters were notified of the blaze around 4:10 a.m. and it appears to have started in the garage and spread to the home, he said.

"All occupants evacuated safely," the department said.

Firefighters fought the blaze for about a half hour and damages were estimated at about $40,000, Reitz said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said the blaze is a good reminder to have at least two ways of escaping a building in the event of an emergency.

"Also, if you are in need of smoke detectors in your home, please call 219-942-5184 to set up an appointment with us," the local department said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "I discovered their death on Twitter" testifies a bereaved husband and father

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts