UPDATE: Three escape morning house fire in Region

HOBART — Three people escaped injury early Tuesday as a fire tore through a house in the 2500 block of Crabapple Lane, according to Assistant Hobart Fire Chief John Reitz.
Firefighters were notified of the blaze around 4:10 a.m. and it appears to have started in the garage and spread to the home, he said.
"All occupants evacuated safely," the department said.
Firefighters fought the blaze for about a half hour and damages were estimated at about $40,000, Reitz said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters said the blaze is a good reminder to have at least two ways of escaping a building in the event of an emergency.
"Also, if you are in need of smoke detectors in your home, please call 219-942-5184 to set up an appointment with us," the local department said.
Gallery: Cedar Lake breaks ground on dewatering facility
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new de-watering facility
A groundbreaking for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility was held behind the Town Hall. The actual facility will be built at a different location.
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
Cedar Lake Council President Randy Niemeyer speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
Members of the Lakeside Artists Guild and Academy Andy Anderson and his sons James, left, and Eli perform ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new de-watering facility
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
Town and state officials take part in a groundbreaking for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
