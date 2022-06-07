UPDATE: Three escape morning house fire in Region

HOBART — Three people escaped injury early Tuesday as a fire tore through a house in the 2500 block of Crabapple Lane, according to Assistant Hobart Fire Chief John Reitz.

Firefighters were notified of the blaze around 4:10 a.m. and it appears to have started in the garage and spread to the home, he said.

"All occupants evacuated safely," the department said.

Firefighters fought the blaze for about a half hour and damages were estimated at about $40,000, Reitz said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said the blaze is a good reminder to have at least two ways of escaping a building in the event of an emergency.

"Also, if you are in need of smoke detectors in your home, please call 219-942-5184 to set up an appointment with us," the local department said.

