UPDATE: Students face criminal charges in Thursday brawl at Region high school

GARY — Multiple students are facing criminal charges following a large brawl late Thursday morning at Calumet New Tech High School at 3900 Calhoun St., Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Around 11 a.m. a school resource officer from the Lake County Sheriff's Department called for police assistance for three males fighting in the school cafeteria.

Lake County Sheriff's officers and surrounding agencies responded and arrested three men and a male juvenile who were allegedly involved.

Two of the men will each face charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. The third man and the juvenile will face a charge of disorderly conduct, police said. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

"Lake Ridge Schools administration is working with the school resource officer to investigate the incident," Martinez said. "Students were able to resume their regular schedule for the remainder of the day without further incident."

It was the second lunch-time incident this week leading to police involvement, according to social media posts by the school.

The first came Tuesday when police were called in to investigate fireworks being set off in the cafeteria.

School officials confirmed in a social media post Thursday afternoon that the fights broke out among students during the lunch period and police were called.

Staff and police officers responded immediately and the school's resource officer continues working with administrators to "address those involved," the school said.

Officers from several area departments, who had rushed to the school in the wake of the report of the fight, had cleared the scene by around noon, Martinez said.

County police remained on scene with school administrators and were sorting through students involved in the brawl and subsequent activities, according to the sheriff.

No one from the administrative offices of the Lake Ridge Schools returned a call Thursday from The Times seeking comment.

In the wake of Tuesday's fireworks incident, the school said on social media, "While we are thankful that no one was injured, the incident caused a significant disruption in our building. Anyone found to be responsible for setting off the fireworks will face disciplinary action, per district policy."

Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.

