UPDATE: Tobacco shop burglarized, police say

MUNSTER — A tobacco shop was burglarized in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue early Saturday, police said.
Police responded to Munster Tobacco and Hookah around 3 a.m. and investigated smashed out windows and stolen merchandise, Lt. John Peirick said.
Witnesses advised they heard loud banging and saw an unknown number of subjects running in and out of the shop. They then fled in a black 2-door vehicle that appeared to head toward I-80/94, Peirick said.
No suspects are in custody at this time. It is unknown how much and what kind of merchandise was stolen, Peirick said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6650.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
As the crowd size swelled Saturday night at Sk8 World, a reserve police officer working security said he was rebuffed when attempting to raise concerns about the lack of precautions being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.