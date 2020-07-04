UPDATE: Tobacco shop burglarized, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — A tobacco shop was burglarized in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue early Saturday, police said.

Police responded to Munster Tobacco and Hookah around 3 a.m. and investigated smashed out windows and stolen merchandise, Lt. John Peirick said.

Witnesses advised they heard loud banging and saw an unknown number of subjects running in and out of the shop. They then fled in a black 2-door vehicle that appeared to head toward I-80/94, Peirick said.

No suspects are in custody at this time. It is unknown how much and what kind of merchandise was stolen, Peirick said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6650.

