UPDATE: Tow truck driver charged with killing 19-year-old, fleeing, Merrillville police say

MERRILLVILLE — A tow truck driver has been charged with murder after allegedly striking and killing a 19-year-old pedestrian Monday and then fleeing the scene, officials said.

The accused, Maximilliono C. Farias, who has been taken into custody, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, Merrillville police Det. Joshua Miskus said.

Medics responded around 7 p.m. Monday to a report of a pedestrian hit by a tow truck outside Sheffield's Restaurant & Sports Bar at 1515 E. 82nd Ave., police said.

Medics provided care to the pedestrian, who ultimately died as a result of injuries from the crash, police have said.

The deceased was identified Thursday morning by the Lake County coroner's office as John Garner IV.

The coroner's office did not provide a hometown for Garner, but a Facebook account in his name has him listed as a Merrillville resident and a 2021 graduate of Portage High School.

Farias fled the crash scene and was later located by an Indiana State Police trooper near Ind. 2 and Clay Street, Miskus said. The trooper stopped the tow truck at the Pilot Travel Center near Ind. 2 and Interstate 65, and the driver, Farias, was taken to the Lake County jail.

He was charged Wednesday, Miskus said.

"The Merrillville Police Department would like to thank the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police for their assistance with this investigation," he said.

A gofundme account raising money for funeral expenses says Garner was a "talented and positive person and only wanted to try and change the world for the better."

"He loved making his music under the stage name (Fhantxm) on youtube," the fundraiser says. "He went hard on his music and anything he set his mind to."

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the crash contact Miskus at 219-769-3722, Ext. 345.

