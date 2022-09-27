UPDATE: Truck driver arrested for OWI, resisting law enforcement after crash on I-80, police say

GARY — A truck driver was arrested Tuesday morning for operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement following a crash on eastbound interstate 80.

The crash was the second of two crashes blocking I-80 Monday night into Tuesday morning.

State troopers were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 8.8-mile marker for a report of a 2016 Freightliner stopped in the right lane of travel. During the response, a trooper observed a 2020 Volvo semi-truck rear end the trailer of the Freightliner.

The driver of the Volvo was severely injured in the crash. While first responders rushed to treat his injuries, a trooper went to speak to Kennieth O'Connor Jr., 36, of Zachary, La., who was driving the Freightliner.

O'Connor appeared impaired, according to ISP. When a trooper tried to conduct an investigation to determine if he was intoxicated, he hit the trooper on the head and resisted law enforcement, police said. He was eventually tased and subdued by the trooper.

O'Connor was transported to a local hospital where a warrant for a blood draw was requested and granted by a judge. He was later taken to the Lake County Jail for booking, police said.

The driver of the Volvo was transported to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

Crews finished cleaning up from the crash around 9 a.m., state police said.

The first crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday night near the 12-mile marker when a 2022 Freightliner truck rear-ended a 2003 Freightliner pulling an empty box trailer in the far right lane.

Debris, oil and diesel fuel were scattered along the roadway until approximately 5 a.m. when crews finished cleaning up, state police said.