UPDATE: Truck falls into Little Cal River, driver found hanging from toll road bridge, cops say

HAMMOND — The local westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road remained closed early Friday afternoon after a semi-truck crashed through the median and into the Grand Calumet River below earlier in the day, leaving the driver hanging above from a bridge support, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old Lansing man, was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. about two miles east of Calumet Avenue, Fifield said. The UPS tractor pulling an empty trailer was westbound in the left lane at the time of the crash.

"The vehicle left the lane, striking the center median wall where it went over the wall, falling off the bridge and landing in the Calumet River," he said. "The trailer remained perpendicular, hanging off the bridge in between the east and westbound lanes."

The truck/trailer caught fire and fearing the driver was potentially in the cab in the river, Hammond fire and scuba were contacted, Fifield said.

"However, the driver was soon found clinging to a bridge support where he was rescued and transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital," he said.

Towing and crane crews were able to remove the truck and trailer from the bridge and water, Fifield said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The eastbound lanes of the toll road have been reopened.

"Westbound traffic is still being diverted at Cline Ave.," officials have said.

"When the westbound lanes reopen, traffic will be reduced to one lane at the crash scene for an extended time frame," Fifield said. "This is due to damage to the median wall, as well as for engineers to evaluate the damage to the bridge."

