UPDATE: Two Hammond students struck on their way to school, sent to hospital, officials say

HAMMOND — Two students on their way to Morton High School were struck Friday morning on 169th Street by a 16-year-old driver, who said he failed to see them because of sun in his eyes, officials said.

An 18-year-old girl is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital later Friday and a 17-year-old female was uninjured, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police said they were called out around 7:10 a.m. to the area of 169th Street and Kentucky Avenue in reference to a pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered the 16-year-old driver was turning on to 169th when he failed to see the two females.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, police said.

The School City of Hammond issued a statement Friday acknowledging the incident and saying the two female students were transported to the hospital for treatment.

"While the students receive medical attention, we are immediately sending our Crisis Response Team to Morton for the students, teachers, and staff who need their attention," the school system said. "We ask that you join us in extending heartfelt prayers and support to our students and their families."

