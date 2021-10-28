 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Two injured in crash on Crown Point's main drag
alert urgent

Crown Point crash

The scene of a crash early Thursday in the 1100 block of North Main Street in Crown Point.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — The 1100 block of North Main Street remains closed for utility repairs following a morning crash involving several vehicles, according to an update from Crown Point Fire and Rescue.

Two patients were transported from the crash scene with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Motorists have been encouraged to avoid the crash scene, which is in the area of the Dunkin' Donuts.

The road was expected to be closed for a prolonged period to allow for an investigation and cleanup.

Come back to nwi.com for updates on this developing story.

