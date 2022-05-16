 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Two South Bend high schoolers die after being pulled from Lake Michigan, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Warren Dunes State Park stock

Two teen brothers have been pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday night 

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Two teen brothers have been pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday night just off the beach at Warren Dunes State Park, Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said.

Police were called to the park in nearby southwest Michigan around 6:18 p.m. in regards to a drowning, he said. 

Four teenage boys from the South Bend area were found to be in distress in the water, according to Koza.

Bystanders pulled two of the juveniles to safety and first responders recovered the other two. All four boys were taken to the Lakeland hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan. Two of the boys were pronounced dead at the hospital, the other two were treated and released, Koza said. 

Out of respect for the family, Baroda-Township Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time. 

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

