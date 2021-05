LAPORTE — All lanes of U.S. 30 and U.S. 421 have been reopened in the wake of an early morning crash, county police said.

Recovery efforts and cleanup kept portions of the area closed during the early morning hours, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department said.

"Morning commuters are encouraged to avoid the area," police had said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available on this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.