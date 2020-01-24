UPDATE: Union president resigns from city posts ahead of federal extortion plea

Veach had been appointed to a four-year term on the Portage Park Board in 2018 by former Republican Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty last year in federal court on two counts of corruption and thus removed from office, according to attorney Ken Elwood, who is representing Veach in a civil matter stemming from the same case.

The park board appointed Veach that same year to the city's plan commission, Elwood said.

While Veach is not required by law to resign the city posts until he is sentenced and his felony conviction accepted by the judge, Elwood said he opted on his own to step down ahead of time.

Democratic Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said she has removed Veach from the city's park board, which in turn removes him from the plan commission.

City Council President Scott Williams has also removed Veach as the group's representative on the city's board of zoning appeals, Lynch said.

"The facts surrounding Jeff Veach's plea agreement are troubling, and he will have to face the consequences of his actions now that he has had his day in court," she said.

Sentencing is expected to take place in three to four months.