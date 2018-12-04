PORTAGE — School and law enforcement officials have been investigating "vague social media posts" made by a student recently.
The posts, according to a school spokeswoman, "were not intended to insinuate harm."
Portage Township Schools is working with local law enforcement agencies to address parent concerns regarding suspicious social media posts made by a Portage High School student, according to a written statement by Melissa Deavers-Lowie, director of communications.
Last month, students contacted members of the PTS administration with concerns about a series of vague social media posts made by a fellow student. At that time, local law enforcement agencies investigated the claims and found that the posts were not intended to insinuate harm, Deavers-Lowie said.
On Tuesday, administrators began receiving concerns again regarding another vague post made by the same student. A second thorough investigation by local law enforcement agencies determined that the post was not intended to insinuate a threat. However, Portage Township Schools took additional steps to insure that there is no threat from this individual.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said in a press release the threats involved a shooting at the high school on Friday.
"It’s our understanding the school and the SRO (school resource officer) are aware of a prior Facebook posting that was/is being misinterpreted and have spoken with the student in question," Williams said in a written release.
"The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority at Portage Township Schools. We continue to encourage our students to report any possible threats to school officials. We would like to thank school resource officer Mike Steege, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and the Portage Police Department for their work on investigating these reports," Deavers-Lowie said.
"We would like to encourage our parents to talk to their children about responsible social media use and the importance and value of reporting threats to school officials," she said.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said his department has been inundated with calls, texts and messages from parents concerned about the rumor of a shooting.
"Naturally something of this nature spreads easily and quickly with social media. It’s my understanding that they believe there is no actual threat. I encourage parents to assure their children that no real threat exists. However, as we have always done in the past when something like this arises we will have extra patrols through the high school parking lots," said Williams.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.