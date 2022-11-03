 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: 'Vague threat' prompting Chesterton High School lockout believed not credible, officials say

CHESTERTON — A “vague threat” that sent Chesterton High School into a three-hour lockout Thursday morning is believed to be not credible, Duneland School Corp. officials said Thursday night.

“Based on an intense law enforcement investigation, evidence points to this threat being false and originating from outside of Porter County,” school officials said in a statement.

The school was placed on a modified secure around 11:15 a.m. when an anonymous phone caller made a “vague threat,” Duneland School Corp. Public Relations Director Bridget J. Martinson said.

The school lifted the lockout around 2:45 p.m. and dismissed students safely, according to a statement from the Duneland School Corp.

“Investigators will continue to follow leads in the case and work diligently to hold the person responsible for this call accountable for their actions, to the fullest extent possible under the law,” the statement read.

Students and staff were prohibited from entering or exiting the building during the duration of the lockout, according to the school corporation’s statement.

No details were provided about the threat, but Martinson said Chesterton and Porter police officers quickly arrived on scene and remained on site as of early Thursday afternoon.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

