CENTER TOWNSHIP — A caregiver charged with stealing nearly $6,000 from one of her elderly clients had at one point purchased flowers and a birthday card as a gift for the 91-year-old using her own money, according to court documents.

Police say 37-year-old Ann Johnson, of Valparaiso, carried out at least 16 fraudulent charges from June 14 through July 7 on the credit card of the Valparaiso woman she was serving.

The elderly woman also discovered $150 taken from the glove compartment of her vehicle, police said.

The owner of Porter County-based Moms on a Mission, who did not want to be identified, reported the alleged offense involving Johnson, who had worked as an independent contractor.

The owner said she had conducted a background check before hiring Johnson and fired her after discovering her conduct.

"I'm glad they arrested her," she said.

Moms on a Mission began as a cleaning business in 2002 and expanded over the years to provide assistance to seniors, the owner said.

The owner told police Johnson was the only employee with the elderly woman each day a fraudulent charge was made. Johnson was a new hire at the time, the owner said, and there had been some red flags, but no prior evidence.

Johnson reportedly told police she would go to the grocery store for the elderly woman "and follow the list of what to purchase," according to charging documents.

The list sometimes included gift cards, which she said she would give to the woman, keeping nothing, according to the court documents.

"Johnson advised (the alleged victim) had given her approximately four or five of the gift cards back for her personal use," police said.

The elderly client reportedly told police she did not give anyone permission to use her credit card or to give Johnson permission to purchase the unknown items.

The elderly woman said she was unable to leave her home because of an injury from a fall and had only given Johnson her debit card to buy groceries, according to charging documents.

"(The alleged victim) advised that Johnson took it upon herself to go on a gift card shopping spree," according to court documents. Police valued the loss at $5,830.

Johnson is charged with felony counts of fraud and exploitation of an endangered adult with the victim at least 60 years old, and a misdemeanor charge of theft, according to court records.

She appeared Thursday for an initial hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

Further court hearings were scheduled for Jan. 10 and Feb. 7.

