UPDATE: Valparaiso man identified in Thursday morning fatal bike crash
UPDATE: Valparaiso man identified in Thursday morning fatal bike crash

Ambulance stock
Times file photo

UNION TOWNSHIP — Valparaiso resident James Tapocsi Jr. has been identified as the man who died early Thursday morning after crashing a motorcycle into a tree in the area of 465 N. County Road 325 West, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The 26-year-old had borrowed a motorcycle from a friend around 1 a.m. and was travelling northbound on 325 West when he lost control of the bike, the coroner's office reported.

Tapocsi was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

On Wednesday 27-year-old Aaron Heffron, of Westville, died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in the 300 block of U.S. 6 in Valparaiso.

Heffron was also not wearing a helmet.

Man dies after motorcycle crashes into tree, coroner says

Recent arrests booked into Porter Count Jail

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash
Crime and Courts

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash

  • Updated

Christian Villarreal, a 15-year-old from Boone Grove, has been identified as the boy killed Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

