UPDATE: Valparaiso man identified in Thursday morning fatal bike crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — Valparaiso resident James Tapocsi Jr. has been identified as the man who died early Thursday morning after crashing a motorcycle into a tree in the area of 465 N. County Road 325 West, according to the Porter County coroner's office.
The 26-year-old had borrowed a motorcycle from a friend around 1 a.m. and was travelling northbound on 325 West when he lost control of the bike, the coroner's office reported.
Tapocsi was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
On Wednesday 27-year-old Aaron Heffron, of Westville, died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in the 300 block of U.S. 6 in Valparaiso.
