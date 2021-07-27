UPDATE: Valparaiso man steals ambulance, abandons it at Portage Walmart, police say

PORTAGE — After stealing an ambulance at a gas station, a Valparaiso man abandoned the emergency vehicle at a Portage Walmart, police said.

Jason Wolf Thibeault, 48, has been charged with felony auto theft with a prior conviction, according to Porter Superior Court records. His initial hearing is set for Thursday morning.

Around 9:28 p.m. Tuesday night a man jumped into an ambulance that was at the Family Express at U.S. 6 and Ind. 149 in Valparaiso, said Porter County Sheriff's Department Chief of Police Tim Manteuffel.

The man fled the scene in the ambulance heading west on U.S. 6 and drove it to the area of the Walmart parking lot at 6807 U.S. 6 in Portage.

Portage officers increased patrols in the area immediately and it was found that the man left the ambulance in the lot around 9:37 p.m.

An area search for the suspect was launched and at 9:45 p.m. a passerby told officers of a suspicious person near the closed Dickie's Bar-B-Que at 6200 U.S. 6.

A man, identified as Thibeault, was found in that area and briefly detained before he was taken into custody by the Porter County Sheriff's Department.