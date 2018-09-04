VALPARAISO — A 50-year-old Gary man is accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation in what was described as an ongoing series of unwanted touches.
Timothy Stanford is charged with a felony count of sexual battery, according to court records.
Stanford is accused of sneaking up behind the female co-worker in a resident's room during the morning of May 14 and after she completed helping with an undescribed treatment, squeezing her from behind, according to charging information.
The co-worker said she was startled, suffered pain and screamed, which in turn caused the patient to scream, police said. The co-worker said she struck Stanford with a closed fist and said, "If you touch me again, I'll knock you out."
The co-worker reportedly told police she has worked at the residential care facility since 2009 and has endured "constant sexual harassment" from Stanford. Stanford would sneak into a resident's room and grab her from behind, she said.
While the abuse did not happen daily, the woman said Stanford would occasionally grope her multiple times a shift, according to police.
Stanford, who has worked at the care facility for 21 years as a certified nursing assistant, described the alleged victim as a "young lady that likes to flirt" and said the two "talk a lot as friends."
"He even indicated they had planned to 'go somewhere on a weekend,'" police said.
When asked to elaborate about the alleged flirting, Stanford described "basic pleasantries" but nothing of a sexual nature, according to police.
Sherri Davies, vice president of public relations and communications for American Senior Communities, which manages Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation, said the company's top priority is the well-being of its residents and employees.
"As soon as we were informed of the allegation, we immediately began an investigation and have cooperated fully with local authorities," she said in a prepared statement. "All employees are required to pass vigorous preemployment screens which include a criminal background check and a check of the national sex offender registry."
"Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation has a robust anti-harassment policy and provides ongoing routine training on professional workplace conduct," Davies said. "We remain committed to ensuring that our employees feel safe and respected while they provide the highest quality of care to our residents."
Stanford was scheduled to make an initial appearance on the charge Tuesday afternoon before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper.
