UPDATE: Valparaiso University sues city over parking plan for affordable housing proposal

"The real question is why doesn't the VU administration support the creation of these affordable workforce units," Lyp said. "VU could resolve any of their concerns by working with the City and Uptown Apartments' team. Instead, they have hired an Indianapolis law firm and are fighting this project."

Valparaiso University Chief Communications Officer Nicole Niemi said earlier Wednesday, "The Uptown East project and the surrounding area is challenged for parking as it sits today, a situation that will be exacerbated with the addition of apartment units to the property. The University has consistently remonstrated against the parking variance petition due to concerns related to insufficient parking."

"The petitioner has failed to provide evidence to alleviate these concerns and at the January 20th hearing the City of Valparaiso attached a requirement to this variance that public property along LaPorte Avenue, where the Valparaiso University Police Department (VUPD) is located, be dedicated to the petitioner to solve the parking deficiency," she said. "This will negatively impact the VUPD, which handles emergency response and policing for the university campus."