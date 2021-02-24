UPDATE: Valparaiso University sues city over parking plan for affordable housing proposal

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has filed a lawsuit challenging the city's recent approval of a parking variance sought by a developer as part of a plan to convert what had been dedicated student housing to affordable rental units.
"The University has been prejudiced by the Decision in that, as an adjacent landowner, Eastgate's Petition threatens the safety, accessibility, and impairment of the area," according to the suit targeting the city's Board of Zoning Appeals and Eastgate Investments.
At issue is a proposed conversion of two of the four buildings at the Uptown East development, which is described in the lawsuit as fronting Roosevelt Road, LaPorte Avenue and Lincolnway across from the university.
"Until recently, the University master leased, first, two buildings, then more recently, one building of Uptown East's multi-family residential space for student housing on a short term basis," the suit states.
Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp said the proposal, which is fully supported by the city, calls for 119 workforce apartments, which would be dedicated to residents with incomes between 50% and 70% of the area median income.
"This would likely include residents in retail and food service," he said. "It would also likely include a significant number of VU employees – their cafeteria workers, landscapers, and administrative staff."
"The real question is why doesn't the VU administration support the creation of these affordable workforce units," Lyp said. "VU could resolve any of their concerns by working with the City and Uptown Apartments' team. Instead, they have hired an Indianapolis law firm and are fighting this project."
Valparaiso University Chief Communications Officer Nicole Niemi said earlier Wednesday, "The Uptown East project and the surrounding area is challenged for parking as it sits today, a situation that will be exacerbated with the addition of apartment units to the property. The University has consistently remonstrated against the parking variance petition due to concerns related to insufficient parking."
"The petitioner has failed to provide evidence to alleviate these concerns and at the January 20th hearing the City of Valparaiso attached a requirement to this variance that public property along LaPorte Avenue, where the Valparaiso University Police Department (VUPD) is located, be dedicated to the petitioner to solve the parking deficiency," she said. "This will negatively impact the VUPD, which handles emergency response and policing for the university campus."
Niemi said, "Adjacent properties along LaPorte Avenue will be impaired by this taking of public streets for the benefit of one property owner. The University requested a fully developed on-street parking plan, traffic study and safety plan to be able to make an informed decision but we were denied that request in favor of a rushed decision to approve this petition. For these reasons we are requesting a reversal of this decision."
Lyp said the university owns land to the north, west and south of the Uptown apartments and had made parking available to those residents in the past.
The lawsuit says the developer initially had secured approval from the city for a 50% reduction in the amount of required parking, citing fewer vehicles among the student residents and the availability of adjacent private and public parking options.
In April, the developers decided to convert the two former student housing buildings with one receiving just a "face-lift" and the other having 28 units added for a total of 96 units, according to the lawsuit.
"The change in use and unit conversion required Eastgate to seek a new parking variance," the lawsuit states. An application was filed Sept. 18 seeking a variance "for 265 parking spaces including on-street permit parking."
"Eastgate (the developer) additionally argued that the variance was necessary due to financial hardship Eastgate experienced due to declining student population at the University and, thus, declining student residents at Uptown East," the suit states.
The city's board of zoning appeals approved the variance by a vote of 3 to 2 late last month, which the university now argues was done without supporting findings or correct parking calculations.
The suit, which is before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, seeks to reverse the BZA's decision.