UPDATE: Valparaiso University sues city over parking plan to covert former student housing

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has filed a lawsuit challenging the city's recent approval of a parking variance sought by a developer as part of a plan to convert what had been dedicated student housing to public rental units.

"The University has been prejudiced by the Decision in that, as an adjacent landowner, Eastgate's Petition threatens the safety, accessibility, and impairment of the area," according to the suit targeting the city's board of zoning appeals and Eastgate Investments.

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said Wednesday morning, "We're both surprised and disappointed to learn of this, but don't wish to comment on pending litigation."

Valparaiso University Chief Communications Officer Nicole Niemi said Wednesday, "The Uptown East project and the surrounding area is challenged for parking as it sits today, a situation that will be exacerbated with the addition of apartment units to the property. The University has consistently remonstrated against the parking variance petition due to concerns related to insufficient parking."