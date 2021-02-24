UPDATE: Valparaiso University sues city over parking plan to covert former student housing

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has filed a lawsuit challenging the city's recent approval of a parking variance sought by a developer as part of a plan to convert what had been dedicated student housing to public rental units.
"The University has been prejudiced by the Decision in that, as an adjacent landowner, Eastgate's Petition threatens the safety, accessibility, and impairment of the area," according to the suit targeting the city's board of zoning appeals and Eastgate Investments.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said Wednesday morning, "We're both surprised and disappointed to learn of this, but don't wish to comment on pending litigation."
Valparaiso University Chief Communications Officer Nicole Niemi said Wednesday, "The Uptown East project and the surrounding area is challenged for parking as it sits today, a situation that will be exacerbated with the addition of apartment units to the property. The University has consistently remonstrated against the parking variance petition due to concerns related to insufficient parking."
"Adjacent properties along LaPorte Avenue will be impaired by this taking of public streets for the benefit of one property owner," she said. "The University requested a fully developed on-street parking plan, traffic study and safety plan to be able to make an informed decision but we were denied that request in favor of a rushed decision to approve this petition. For these reasons we are requesting a reversal of this decision."
At issue is a proposed conversion of two of the four buildings at the Uptown East development, which is described in the lawsuit as fronting Roosevelt Road, LaPorte Avenue and Lincolnway across from the university.
"Until recently, the University master leased, first, two buildings, then more recently, one building of Uptown East's multi-family residential space for student housing on a short term basis," the suit states.
The developer initially had secured approval from the city for a 50% reduction in the amount of required parking, citing fewer vehicles among the student residents and the availability of adjacent private and public parking options, the university said.
In April, the developers decided to convert the two former student housing buildings with one receiving just a "face-lift" and the other having 28 units added for a total of 96 units, according to the lawsuit.
"The change in use and unit conversion required Eastgate to seek a new parking variance," the lawsuit states. An application was filed Sept. 18 seeking a variance "for 265 parking spaces including on-street permit parking."
"Eastgate (the developer) additionally argued that the variance was necessary due to financial hardship Eastgate experienced due to declining student population at the University and, thus, declining student residents at Uptown East," the suit states.
The university said it opposed the variance, arguing there is already insufficient parking for Uptown East's residential and commercial uses "and the University does not want students displaced as a result of the variance and increased parking space needs."
Concern also was voiced about increased permitted parking along LaPorte Avenue, according to the suit.
The city's board of zoning appeals approved the variance by a vote of 3 to 2 late last month, which the university now argues was done without supporting findings or correct parking calculations.
The suit, which is before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, seeks to reverse the BZA's decision.