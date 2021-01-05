UPDATE: Valparaiso woman identified in fatal crash on Ind. 149

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso woman has been identified as the driver killed Monday afternoon when a semi-truck swerved and drove head-on into her vehicle along a local stretch of Ind. 149, according to the Porter County coroner's office.
Blythe Leer, 29, was the only occupant of her vehicle, the coroner's office said.
The crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. in the area of County Road 875 North, Porter County police said Monday.
Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said Tuesday morning the county has called on the state, which has control of Ind. 149, to install yellow warning flashers along the highway ahead of the intersection and add red flashing lights to enhance the stop signs already in place for traffic entering from 875 North.
The busy stretch of highway is traveled by more than 16,000 vehicles a day, he said.
"The goal here is to bring attention to that intersection," Biggs said.
Investigators learned Monday that a southbound vehicle on Ind. 149 was waiting to turn east onto 875 North when the semitrailer truck came up from behind and failed to stop, for an unknown reason, police said.
The truck driver swerved to miss the vehicle waiting to turn and struck Leer's northbound vehicle head-on, before colliding with the turning vehicle.
Leer was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The county police accident reconstruction team was on the scene Monday afternoon while the road remained closed following the crash, police said.
The Porter County Board of Commissioners had warning lights installed a few years ago a little further west on 875 North at McCool Road following a fatal crash at that site.
Biggs said those improvements did the job, but he does not feel it should take a death to trigger the needed changes.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.