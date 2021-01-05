UPDATE: Valparaiso woman identified in fatal crash on Ind. 149

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso woman has been identified as the driver killed Monday afternoon when a semi-truck swerved and drove head-on into her vehicle along a local stretch of Ind. 149, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Blythe Leer, 29, was the only occupant of her vehicle, the coroner's office said.

The crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. in the area of County Road 875 North, Porter County police said Monday.

Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said Tuesday morning the county has called on the state, which has control of Ind. 149, to install yellow warning flashers along the highway ahead of the intersection and add red flashing lights to enhance the stop signs already in place for traffic entering from 875 North.

The busy stretch of highway is traveled by more than 16,000 vehicles a day, he said.

"The goal here is to bring attention to that intersection," Biggs said.

Investigators learned Monday that a southbound vehicle on Ind. 149 was waiting to turn east onto 875 North when the semitrailer truck came up from behind and failed to stop, for an unknown reason, police said.