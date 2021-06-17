UPDATE: Valpo man arrested after threatening to 'murder as many people as I can' on YouTube

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man was taken into custody late Wednesday after authorities became aware of a video posted to social media that contained threats of mass homicide, police said.

Brian J. Kelly, 50, was charged Thursday morning with intimidation, a level 6 felony, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.

The prosecutor's office was evaluating whether to elevate the charge to a level 5 felony, he said.

Kelly was being held Thursday morning at the Lake County Jail on a warrant linked to unrelated charges out of Lake County, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

The warrant was for failure to appear in Lake Station, Hall and Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The "threatening and disturbing" video was reported to Valparaiso police after midnight Tuesday, according to a news release.

In the video, the man says he's Brian James Kelly and that he lives in Valparaiso.

He goes on to threaten mass homicide, saying, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself."