UPDATE: Valpo man threatened more killings following double slaying, former girlfriend says

VALPARAISO — A few days after Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner allegedly killed two Lake County teens, his then-girlfriend asked what would happen if she told someone, the young woman told jurors Wednesday afternoon.

"You know how I am," the woman said, quoting Kerner. "I would kill your family and make you watch it. I would kill you after."

The woman, who The Times is not naming at the request of prosecutors due to safety concerns, is credited with leading police to Kerner following the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, at Kerner's grandparents home in south Hebron.

The woman said Kerner, who was 17 at the time, came to her house for dinner several hours after the noon killings.

"You could tell that something was bothering him," she said.

The woman testified that when she met up with him later that night at his house, he said, "He had done something really bad. He had killed someone and he had killed an innocent girl."

The woman said she was a little upset and afraid. "I didn't believe him."

It was not until a day later that she saw the missing persons report for Grill and Lanham.