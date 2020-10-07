UPDATE: Valpo man threatened more killings following double slaying, former girlfriend says

VALPARAISO — A few days after Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner allegedly killed two Lake County teens, his then-girlfriend asked what would happen if she told someone, the young woman told jurors Wednesday afternoon.
"You know how I am," the woman said, quoting Kerner. "I would kill your family and make you watch it. I would kill you after."
The woman, who The Times is not naming at the request of prosecutors due to safety concerns, is credited with leading police to Kerner following the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, at Kerner's grandparents home in south Hebron.
The woman said Kerner, who was 17 at the time, came to her house for dinner several hours after the noon killings.
"You could tell that something was bothering him," she said.
The woman testified that when she met up with him later that night at his house, he said, "He had done something really bad. He had killed someone and he had killed an innocent girl."
The woman said she was a little upset and afraid. "I didn't believe him."
It was not until a day later that she saw the missing persons report for Grill and Lanham.
Kerner said he killed Grill because he had tried to take marijuana from him, the woman testified. He said he shot and then beat Grill to death with a pipe wrench.
He then showed Lanham Grill's body and as she was leaving and begging for her life, Kerner shot and killed her too, the woman said.
It was not until March 1, 2019, after Kerner called screaming at her after hacking into her social media accounts and seeing her corresponding with others, that the woman decided to tell her family about the killings and go to the police.
Indianapolis-based defense attorney James Voyles raised questions earlier in the day Wednesday about the reliability of Kerner's former girlfriend. He told jurors the young woman offered two different explanations of where Kerner told her those details, was uncertain if Kerner was talking about himself or co-defendant John Silva II, went to lunch with Kerner the next day, and only came forward after Kerner broke up with her.
"It seems to be very coincidental," Voyles said.
Support Local Journalism
The woman testified that Kerner never mentioned Silva in relation to the killings.
Kerner's trial kicked off Wednesday morning with Voyles telling jurors they will have to decide whether his client is guilty of the alleged offenses or Silva.
Kerner, 19, has denied the accusations against him. He sat alongside his team of attorneys with hair slicked back, and wearing a gray suit and white face mask pulled down under his nose.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford's courtroom was rearranged to allow for some social distancing for the case and everyone in the courtroom is required to wear a face mask.
It's the first jury trial in Porter County since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted court proceedings earlier this year. Jurors were scattered throughout the jury box and back into the public seating portion of the courtroom.
Voyles said the trial could go on for three weeks or more and involve 40 witnesses.
He said prosecutors will present evidence Silva, who is also charged, made audio recordings of the crime in question and a conversation with Kerner. But an expert will testify those recordings were altered in some fashion.
Voyles said Kerner was at his then-girlfriend's house the night before killings and her parents will describe him as "polite, gentle and a nice young man."
Kerner met up with his mother just an hour or so after the killings to have lunch and drive her to South Bend to catch a flight, in the wake of what prosecutors say was a crime scene scattered with blood and gunfire damage, Voyles said.
He said Kerner appeared normal during it all.
After killing Grill and Lanham, Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.
Kerner is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.
Silva, 20, of Hamlet, learned this week he will have to wait until next year, after Bradford's successor takes office, to be given a trial date.
