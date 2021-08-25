UPDATE: Valpo mom and boyfriend charged after child was injured multiple times over a year

VALPARAISO — A 29-year-old Valparaiso woman and her boyfriend each face two felony neglect charges after doctors determined her child had bruising "characteristic of physical abuse" and then a broken arm a year later, according to a newly filed charging document.
Bond was set at $500 cash Wednesday afternoon for Jamie Bertram.
Jack Graeber, 28, also of Valparaiso, is not yet in custody, officials said.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer ordered Bertram to have no further contact with the alleged victim while her case proceeds, though defense attorney Bob Harper said she has already been prohibited for months by the juvenile and divorce courts.
The more serious charge filed against Bertram and Graeber carries a potential prison term of three to 16 years.
Valparaiso police said the father of the child showed up at the department on Sept. 5, 2019, and reported that when he picked up his son from Bertram, who he was divorcing at the time, he noticed a large bruise on the left side of the child's face and several smaller red marks.
"He also noticed a small scratch on the right side of the Victim 1's nose, a small red mark on his upper left arm and several small marks on his back right shoulder," police said. "(The man) suspected that Bertram had possibly hit Victim 1."
Bertram told police a few days later that she had went to a local park with Graeber and both of their children, according to a charging document.
"Bertram indicated that she allows Victim 1 to go up and down the stairs to the slide by himself," police said. "She stated that when Victim 1 was going down the slide, he fell."
When Graeber informed her the child fell, Bertram described him "as fussing for a few seconds before resuming play."
Bertram said she did not notice any marks on her child's face until they returned home and he awoke from a nap, charges say.
Graeber told police he heard the child fall and saw a red mark on the child's face, "but it did not appear serious," police said.
The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where a pediatric doctor found "patterned bruising to the left cheek was a class pattern slap mark," charges said.
The doctor also said of unexplained bruising found over the shoulder blade and lateral portion of the child's upper arm: "both would be very unusual locations in which to sustain accidental bruises," according to a court document.
The boy's father then reported that his son was being watched by Graeber while Bertram was at work on June 29, 2020, when the boy reportedly fell down steps and hit his face, police said. The boy suffered a bump on his forehead, a black eye and other bruising and scratches.
An official at Riley Hospital raised doubt about the explanation and said of the injuries, "it's my impression these are most consistent with physical abuse," a charging document says.
Graeber then reportedly told police that on Sept. 17, 2020, after Bertram went to work, he noticed her child's arm "was limp and hanging from his side although Victim 1 was not complaining."
After he picked Bertram up from work, they tried to remove the child's shirt, "but Victim 1 winced and complained of pain to the arm," police said.
The child's father was contacted and he took the child to a local hospital and the child was then transported to a hospital in Indianapolis, according to police. Bertram told Graeber her son had a broken arm.
"(Witness) stated that Bertram did not want to go to the hospital because she was afraid it would cause problems with (the child's father)," police said. "She felt (the father) would speak negatively about her to the doctor."