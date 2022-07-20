 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Valpo pedestrian stable after being struck by vehicle, police say

  Updated
  • 0
Valparaiso police station stock

A pedestrian struck and injured by a vehicle Tuesday night in the area of Calumet Avenue and Wall Street was flown out by helicopter to receive medical care, police said.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A pedestrian was in stable condition Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle the night before along Calumet Avenue and then flown out by helicopter for medical care, police said.

The crash occurred around 9:19 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Wall Street, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

A couple vehicles were northbound on Calumet Avenue when the first pulled into the left turn lane and the one following struck the pedestrian, he said.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected with the driver, Hall said.

Valparaiso police had warned motorists to avoid the area while the investigation was underway.

"The investigation is on-going and will result in Calumet Ave. being closed for an extensive amount of time in both directions," Hall had said. "The intersection of Calumet Ave. and Wall St. may also be affected due to the investigation."

