UPDATE: Valpo stabbing victim IDs suspect; second man also charged

VALPARAISO — Two Lake Station men were taken into custody and a third man was flown to a trauma center following a stabbing Saturday afternoon at a home in the 1200 block of Chicago Street, police said.

Valparaiso officers said they were called out about 3:30 p.m. regarding an ongoing disturbance and discovered a man bleeding from a cut on the right side of his chest.

The injured man, who was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter to a local trauma center for treatment, reportedly told police 19-year old Tavaurus Downs stabbed him with a red-handled folding knife during a physical altercation.

Downs admitted to stabbing the other man in the chest and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according charging information.

A second man taken into custody after being involved in the altercation. Dexter Nalls, 27, told police he saw Downs holding the knife in question following the stabbing, according to a charging document.

Nalls is charged with a misdemeanor count of battery resulting in bodily injury, court records show.

Both of the Lake Station men were taken to Porter County Jail.