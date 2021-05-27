 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Victim in drive-by shooting dies after taking shelter in restaurant
Times Staff

HAMMOND — A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting and later died from his injuries after taking refuge inside a McDonald's on the Indiana-Illinois state line, police said.

Asael Rivera, also known as Asael Wilson, 26, had been shot in his lower back sometime before he entered the restaurant at 4047 E. 106th St., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The man had addresses in both Chicago and East Chicago, authorities said.

Chicago police responded to the restaurant about 7:47 p.m. Tuesday.

There, a wounded Rivera had entered and sat down inside. Employees noticed something was wrong and called 911, Chicago police said.

Rivera was transported to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead about 8:36 p.m.

Hammond police, who are leading an investigation, were notified of the man's death about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Investigators believe Rivera was shot as he was riding his bike along State Line Avenue near the intersection of East 106th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.

There, a vehicle pulled up near him and fired several shots, striking him once, Kellogg said.

An ambulance was called shortly after Rivera made it inside the restaurant.

Hammond police are investigating Rivera's death as a homicide.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Hammond police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988 or Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.

