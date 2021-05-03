UPDATE: Victim in Gary gas station shooting identified as 21-year-old woman

GARY — A woman was fatally shot Monday afternoon at a gas station at West 15th Avenue and Chase Street, police said.

The case marked the third suspicious death within two days in Gary, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The investigation into the homicide at the Citgo gas station Monday was ongoing, police said.

A sedan parked at a gas pump appeared to have bullet holes in its windshield and left passenger side.

The Lake County coroner's office identified the victim as Jaelynn Williams, a 21-year-old Gary resident. Williams was taken to the Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where she was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m.

The woman's homicide marked the 13th so far this year in Gary, which had logged 17 at the same time last year, officials said.

Despite the decline in homicides, the city has seen an increase in gun violence so far this year.

The city has recorded 54 gunshot wound victims so far this year, up from 49 at the same time in 2020, Hamady said.

On Sunday, police responded about 8:35 p.m. to the area of West Fifth Avenue and Clark Road for a report of a possible gunshot victim, records show.