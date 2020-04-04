UPDATE: Victim sleeping when shot, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — A gunshot victim is in stable condition after suffering in a shooting early Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired and a victim in the 2500 block of E 62nd Place around 5:30 a.m. They met with the victim at a residence. The man said he was asleep when he heard several gunshots. After being awoken, he realized he had been hit, Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzalez said.

The man was first transported to an area hospital, then taken to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, Gonzalez said.

Witnesses say a possible 4-door Ford sedan fled the scene after the shooting. Detectives are actively canvassing the area for evidence, Gonzalez said.

There were two other witnesses in the residence who are cooperating with the investigation. Evidence indicates the victim was targeted in an isolated incident, Gonzalez said.

"We understand the criminal acts and actions of the suspect(s) involved did endanger other neighbors in the area and we are exhausting all of our resources to capture the suspect(s) involved," Gonzalez said.