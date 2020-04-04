UPDATE: Victim sleeping when shot, police say

HOBART — A gunshot victim is in stable condition after suffering in a shooting early Saturday, police said.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired and a victim in the 2500 block of E 62nd Place around 5:30 a.m. They met with the victim at a residence. The man said he was asleep when he heard several gunshots. After being awoken, he realized he had been hit, Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzalez said.
The man was first transported to an area hospital, then taken to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, Gonzalez said.
Witnesses say a possible 4-door Ford sedan fled the scene after the shooting. Detectives are actively canvassing the area for evidence, Gonzalez said.
There were two other witnesses in the residence who are cooperating with the investigation. Evidence indicates the victim was targeted in an isolated incident, Gonzalez said.
"We understand the criminal acts and actions of the suspect(s) involved did endanger other neighbors in the area and we are exhausting all of our resources to capture the suspect(s) involved," Gonzalez said.
The Hobart Police Department is asking for assistance from anyone in the area who may have surveillance video or may have witnessed this to please contact Sergeant Dave Evans @ devans@cityofhobart.org or at his desk number at 219-942-4458.
The Hobart Police Department can also be contacted via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Please check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Joshua Flores
Jason David Clarke
James Earle Ferguson
Jeremiah Lloyd Taylor
Julio Cesar Gonzalez Licea
Amir Wali Aziz Jones
Christopher Jay Ritchie II
Destiny Marie Jennings
Aaron Michael Johnstone
Adam Damone Crim
Alex Craig Hultmark
Ariel Lashay Glasper
Carin Justine Alvarado
Christopher Allen Sypulski
Otilio Campos Jr.
Richard James Nelson
Stewart Veshawn Boyd Sr.
Taris Devon Williams
Arturo Gomez
Calvin Thames Jr.
Camry Paschel Godbold
Christopher Lee Russell
Cortez Leon David
Malik Breyon Peterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.