HAMMOND — A political blogger turned bomber had nothing to say to the intended victims of his plan to mail an explosive device to their home two years ago.
But they had plenty to tell him at his sentencing Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen sentenced Eric Krieg to 29 years for what the judge said was an act of evil.
David Westland, a Hammond attorney, said he was stunned anyone would have tried to hurt him or his family simply for doing his job.
“I couldn’t believe it until they showed me a cellphone photo of the package (bomb) with my name and address on it. This could have happened to any lawyer or judge.”
His wife, Nicole Bennett, said the 35 days from when the bomb prematurely detonated Sept. 6, 2017, at an East Chicago Post Office, until Krieg’s arrest was a time of terror for her husband, her and their four children.
“We didn’t have a motive. We didn’t know where to look. It might be a friend, a family member," Bennett said, adding she and her husband are both attorneys who had litigated against a number of people. They had to live with a police escort and surges of terror when a package arrived at their door step, a car drove slowly past their house or one of their children didn’t come home on time.
She said she overheard one of her children ask, “Why would someone want to kill dad?”
The United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the United States Marshal’s Service, East Chicago Police; Hammond Police; Indiana State Police; Munster Police; and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department solved that puzzle with the arrest of Krieg, an an engineer for the BP refinery in Whiting.
Defense attorney Kevin Milner said no one could have predicted it before.
Krieg was highly educated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Buffalo and a master’s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago in mechanical engineering in the late 1990s. He earned $100,000 annually, was married, had four children and the family lived in an upscale home.
He came to public attention as author of “Blue County in a Red State,” a conservative political blog he wrote from 2012 to 2017 under the pen name ‘Buzzcut,’ a reference to the closely cropped hair he once sported.
He attacked Democratic Party officials, including Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and traded barbs with politically liberal posters.
He emerged from social media to run unsuccessful campaigns in 2010 for Lake County Council and 2012 for Lake County surveyor.
In court Thursday, he had shoulder length hair, a full beard.
Westland said he had twice represented clients against Krieg, in an election-related matter in 2013 and suing Krieg five years ago, on behalf of Aaron McDermott, a brother of the Hammond mayor, who Krieg attacked in a social media post.
Krieg was forced to to pay $45,000 and make an online apology.
Westland said he didn’t consider that a motive for the attack at first because he doesn’t remember speaking to Krieg or that the matters were particularly acrimonious.
But investigators said Krieg was humiliated over the outcome of the libel suit and constructed a pipe bomb that would maim or kill anyone nearby with shrapnel.
He delivered the bomb Sept. 6, 2017, to the U.S. Post Office at 901 E. Chicago Ave., East Chicago where it prematurely detonated causing minor injuries to a female postal worker handling the package.
She suffered cuts abrasions and bruises to her head, legs and feet. The bomb damaged the postal building, but didn’t injure the unborn child with whom the postal worker was seven months pregnant with at the time.
An emboldened Krieg then mailed a threatening letter Sept. 29, 2017, to Dave Hein, a Hammond city employee, with whom Krieg had feuded on social media since 2013.
Hein said the envelope contained a bullet with a message, "The next one will be in the back of your head."
The U.S. Attorney’s office charged Krieg with making and mailing an unregistered destructive device, malicious use of explosive materials and mailing a threatening communication.
Krieg pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to four of five felony counts under an agreement to serve a 29-year sentence in return for avoiding trial and an even longer penalty.
The judge said Krieg wrecked not only his life those all those around him.
“Such is the nature of evil, " Van Bokkelen said.
“He failed to do physical harm to his enemies, but not for lack of trying. The sentence of 29 years imposed today sends a strong and clear message that individuals who engage in this type of conduct … will be brought to justice," U.S,. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said.