CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A fire underway Monday morning at a warehouse in Chicago Heights has sent a plume of smoke into the air large enough to be visible from Northwest Indiana.

The fire is burning through a warehouse containing furniture, fabrics and other related items at 1101 Washington St., city spokesman David Ormsby said.

There have been no injuries, but the blaze has forced the closure of traffic between Washington and 12th streets, he said.

The blaze broke out before 7:30 a.m. and there were multiple fire departments on scene by mid morning, Ormsby said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. Gary Science Olympiad 2023 Gary Science Olympiad 20223 Gary Science Olympiad 2023 020523-spt-gbk-lc_7 020523-spt-gbk-lc_1 020523-spt-gbk-lc_5 020523-spt-gbk-lc_10 020523-spt-gbk-lc_6 020523-spt-gbk-lc_3 020523-spt-gbk-lc_8 Last day to file for the spring primary Last day to file for the spring primary 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_7 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_4 Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Andrean sectional Kouts Girls Sectional Class 1A Game 1 020123-spt-gbk-low_5 020123-spt-gbk-low_4 020123-spt-gbk-low_2 020123-spt-gbk-low_9 Hammond storage facility fire Computer coaching Gallery HTML code