UPDATE: Video of official being beaten, woman defecating prompts dismissal of charges

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office filed a motion Tuesday seeking to dismiss domestic abuse charges against Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown.
Brown's attorneys provided Prosecutor Bernard Carter's office with videos showing the alleged victim in Brown's case hitting him in front of children on multiple occasions and defecating on his personal belongings in another incident.
The videos undermined the office's ability to prosecute the case, Carter said.
Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbara McConnell wrote in the motion to dismiss, "The state of Indiana cannot prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt due to recently acquired evidence, additional information and the lack of full cooperation by the complaining witness."
Brown, 36, of Hobart, was charged Feb. 10 with eight felony counts, including domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.
Brown's attorney Michael Woods previously said Brown is the victim in the case and that his accuser "has tried to manipulate the system here to perpetuate that cycle of domestic violence."
In one of the videos Brown provided to prosecutors, the woman hits Brown while a child screams in the background. Brown appears to be the one filming the incidents as the actions unfold.
Although it is unclear what happened before the recording began, Brown appears to be out of breath as he tells the woman to stop hitting him.
In another video, Brown and the woman appear to be arguing during a car ride, and the woman hits Brown as he is driving. Brown continues driving while he films with a cellphone and a child in the background can be heard saying, "Mommy."
At one point, the woman yells at Brown because the child is reportedly not buckled into a car seat in the backseat. Brown eventually stops the vehicle, they both get out, and the woman begins hitting Brown again.
Carter said he intends to alert the Indiana Department of Child Services because of the situations depicted in the videos.
In a letter to the woman Tuesday, McConnell wrote the prosecutor's office had no other choice but to dismiss the case because of the woman's conduct, lack of veracity and lack of cooperation.
During a meeting Feb. 18, prosecutors asked the woman if she ever struck Brown and was told about the possibility of videos depicting questionable conduct on her part.
"We asked you to tell us anything and everything that we needed to know to help us to move forward in this matter even if it may reflect poorly on you," the letter says.
The woman denied any questionable conduct on her part, records state.
"We have since received four different videos showing you engaged in conduct that is of great concern," the letter states.
The woman "adamantly refused" to visit the prosecutor's office Monday to discuss the videos, according to the letter.
Woods and Paul Stracci, attorneys for Brown, said Tuesday the motion to dismiss speaks for itself.
According to court records, Hobart police opened an investigation into Brown after a man sent them screenshots of five messages between him and the woman in which she seeks his advice, asks if he knows Brown and says she "fears for her safety."
Police reached out to the woman by asking her to come speak about an unrelated matter, in case Brown was monitoring her calls or texts, court records state.
During a meeting with a detective Jan. 29, the woman began to cry hysterically, alleging Brown assaulted her but then said she didn't want to press charges because Brown "is her baby's father, and she doesn't want to get anyone in trouble by police at this time," records state.
On Feb. 4, the woman contacted police and said she wanted to file a report.
She accused Brown of pushing her Feb. 1 and causing bruising, which she photographed, court records state. She said her 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 3-month-old children were asleep in the home at the time of the alleged attack. The woman told police Brown would become angry when she confronted him about having sex with other women.
"She walked us into her and Brown's bedroom where she removed pictures she had taped to the walls and showed us a large hole in the upper west wall of the room," police state in court records.
The woman also told police Brown threw a plate and coffee mug, which nearly hit her 3-month-old child. She accused him of kicking in a door when she locked him out.
In all, the woman alleged Brown attacked her on multiple occasions, including in June, October, January and Feb. 1.
She said Brown put his fingers in her mouth to pry her lips open and make her "look like the Joker from the Batman movie" while telling her to shut up in front of three young children, according to documents.
Following Brown's arrest, Democratic and Republican Lake County leaders called for Brown to resign before his second, four-year term expires at the end of the year.
Numerous county officials also sought Brown's resignation last year after an inquiry by the Lake County Council discovered Brown largely stopped coming to work after he was sued in 2017 by a former subordinate for sexual harassment.
The county paid $185,000 to settle that lawsuit in October 2018. That claim involved allegations of Brown having a sexual relationship with a subordinate in the recorder's office, including trysts inside his taxpayer-funded office.