UPDATE: Video of official being beaten, woman defecating prompts dismissal of charges

Although it is unclear what happened before the recording began, Brown appears to be out of breath as he tells the woman to stop hitting him.

In another video, Brown and the woman appear to be arguing during a car ride, and the woman hits Brown as he is driving. Brown continues driving while he films with a cellphone and a child in the background can be heard saying, "Mommy."

At one point, the woman yells at Brown because the child is reportedly not buckled into a car seat in the backseat. Brown eventually stops the vehicle, they both get out, and the woman begins hitting Brown again.

Carter said he intends to alert the Indiana Department of Child Services because of the situations depicted in the videos.

In a letter to the woman Tuesday, McConnell wrote the prosecutor's office had no other choice but to dismiss the case because of the woman's conduct, lack of veracity and lack of cooperation.

During a meeting Feb. 18, prosecutors asked the woman if she ever struck Brown and was told about the possibility of videos depicting questionable conduct on her part.

"We asked you to tell us anything and everything that we needed to know to help us to move forward in this matter even if it may reflect poorly on you," the letter says.