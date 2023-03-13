VALPARAISO — After travelling to Ohio over the weekend to take custody of a 16-year-old boy, Porter County officials are seeking to waive him to adult court to face charges of calling in threats and causing panic at multiple area schools earlier this year.

The youth, who The Times is not naming as long as he remains in the juvenile system, faces three counts of intimidation and one of impersonating a public official, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor John Shanahan said.

He is accused of falsely reporting to Valparaiso police Jan. 4 that someone had been shot in the city, Shanahan said. He then allegedly contacted Valparaiso High School Jan. 9 and reported a bomb in the building, and then called in another threat to the school Jan. 17.

On Jan. 26, the youth called in threats to schools in Valparaiso, Portage, Hobart and Wheeler, Shanahan said.

The teen, who turns 17 Wednesday, is being housed at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center and made an initial appearance in juvenile court Monday morning.

A determination was made Monday that he poses a threat and will remain in custody at the juvenile center, Shanahan said. A request was also filed to waive the case to adult court.

An initial hearing on the charges will be held Monday, Shanahan said. A hearing will also be scheduled that day on the waiver request.

The teen was arrested Jan. 26 in Ohio and all the threats he is accused of making proved to be noncredible, officials have said. But the threats sent schools scrambling into lockdown or lockout status.

The Jan. 9 call to Valparaiso High School resulted in a lockdown and early release of students, police said. A false threat of violence Jan. 17 at the same school triggered a lockout response from police and disrupted school operations.

The Portage Police Department said in a social media post at the time that the local high school had "received an anonymous phone call in which a person threatened violence later in the day," prompting its lockdown.

Hobart police said the caller didn't specify a school in the threat there, "but erring on the side of caution, Superintendent (Peggy) Buffington ordered the schools to be locked down."

Wheeler High School had implemented a lockout, officials said.

