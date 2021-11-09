UPDATE: Wanted man at large after crashing into river in pursuit

BEAVER TOWNSHIP — The search continues for a wanted man who crashed his vehicle in a river and ran away on foot following a chase Tuesday afternoon.
Rich Cantu is described as a 37-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 262 pounds. Cantu is wanted for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal confinement and reckless driving, according to Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately.
The chase was sparked at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday with the Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Newton County Drug Task Force and Morocco police pursuing a vehicle through Beaver and Washington townships.
Authorities said they tried to stop Cantu, who was wanted for a warrant out of Jasper County, however he refused to stop and led a pursuit for 11 minutes.
Cantu crashed into the Iroquois River at County Road 700 West at the state line, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Department. A female passenger escaped the wreck without injury and Cantu fled the area.
Multiple police agencies assisted officers with the search, including a Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit. Divers searched the crashed vehicle, which was found to have no one inside.
Police said there did not appear to be an immediate threat to the community, however residents were encouraged to remove keys from vehicles and lock doors.
Eventually information obtained by police revealed Cantu made it out of the area and the search continues Wednesday afternoon.
The Morocco Police Department, Newton County Drug Task Force, Kentland Police Department, Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Rensselaer Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Newton County EMS, Kentland Fire Department, Lake Township Fire Department and Newton County Dispatch assisted each other in the incident.