UPDATE: Wanted man at large after crashing into river in pursuit

BEAVER TOWNSHIP — The search continues for a wanted man who crashed his vehicle in a river and ran away on foot following a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Rich Cantu is described as a 37-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 262 pounds. Cantu is wanted for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal confinement and reckless driving, according to Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately.

The chase was sparked at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday with the Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Newton County Drug Task Force and Morocco police pursuing a vehicle through Beaver and Washington townships.

Authorities said they tried to stop Cantu, who was wanted for a warrant out of Jasper County, however he refused to stop and led a pursuit for 11 minutes.

Cantu crashed into the Iroquois River at County Road 700 West at the state line, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Department. A female passenger escaped the wreck without injury and Cantu fled the area.