UPDATE: WATCH NOW: 2 airlifted after shooting in Valparaiso; suspect in custody, police say

VALPARAISO — Two people were airlifted early Wednesday after they were wounded in a shooting, officials said.
There was a heavy police presence about 8 a.m. at an apartment in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard, where a suspected gunman opened fire, wounding one man and a woman, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
Valparaiso police responded about 7:15 a.m. to assist EMS with a report of two gunshot victims.
Both victims were airlifted to trauma centers — one from the nearby Valplayso playground, and the other from Porter Regional Hospital, just north of city limits.
The suspected shooter, identified only as a male, was taken into custody. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, Hall said.
"The suspect was also located on scene, and indicated he was responsible for the actions," police said.
No one was present at the adjacent Family House of Porter County, a children's social services organization, at the time of the shooting.
"There is no danger to the public," Hall said.
This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
