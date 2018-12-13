Try 1 month for 99¢

WHITING — A man robbed a Horizon Bank branch at gunpoint Wednesday, police said.

The man entered the bank in the 1300 block of 119th Street about 4 p.m., approached two employees in an office and demanded money, police said.

The man did not display a gun, Police Chief Steve Miller said. The man said no one would get hurt if they gave him the money and ordered them not to push any alarm buttons.

One employee directed another to retrieve money from a teller station. The man took that money and demanded money from a second teller station, police said.

The man exited the bank and walked north along the street in the 1800 block of 119th Street and into the north alley in the 1300 block of 119th Street, police said.

The man's face and hands were covered. Police released surveillance photos and asked for tips about the man's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whiting police at 219-659-4049.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.