UPDATE: Wife of former Portage official pleads guilty in shared scheme

PORTAGE — Rachel Stidham, wife of former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, pleaded guilty Monday morning to her role in a shared scheme of her husband misusing his public office to pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered in her name.
Rachel Stidham pleaded guilty as charged to a misdemeanor count of deception and was sentenced to four months of probation and court costs, Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco said.
Levco said he feels both of the Stidhams were equally culpable in the case, but agreed to the less harsh outcome for 36-year-old Rachel because her husband was both an attorney and a public office holder.
The charge alleged that between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016, Rachel Stidham made a false or misleading written statement with the intent to obtain property, according to a charging document.
Chris Stidham, a Democrat, was convicted on a felony count of conflict of interest, which strips the 38-year-old of several basic rights and jeopardizes his legal career, the judge acknowledged.
But Stidham's decision to misuse his position as clerk-treasurer in 2015 and 2016 involved planning designed to minimize his chances of being caught, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said at the time.
"This was more than one event," the judge said, in the wake of defense claims that Stidham's behavior was an aberration. "This was a planned scheme."
Levco, in calling for the felony conviction at the time, said Stidham's actions violated the public's trust as a public official in a way that would not have been the same had he committed them while serving as say, a private accountant.
Stidham, just moments before sentencing in April, called on the judge to exercise his right to enter the felony conflict of interest charge as a misdemeanor, saying, in part, he has a family to support.
Stidham apologized to his fellow one-time city officials, some of whom were in attendance during the sentencing hearing, as well as to the residents of Portage. He voiced sorrow over the loss of friendships with those he worked in public office.
The plea agreement in the case called for formal probation rather than jail time, and Clymer sentenced Stidham to a one-year period.
Stidham also was required to pay back $56,565, which Levco said has been done.
Facing sentencing July 16, though in federal court, is former Republican Portage Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty a second time in March on a federal bribery charge, stemming from accusations he accepted a $13,000 check from a local trucking firm seven years ago to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks.