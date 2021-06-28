UPDATE: Wife of former Portage official pleads guilty in shared scheme

"This was more than one event," the judge said, in the wake of defense claims that Stidham's behavior was an aberration. "This was a planned scheme."

Levco, in calling for the felony conviction at the time, said Stidham's actions violated the public's trust as a public official in a way that would not have been the same had he committed them while serving as say, a private accountant.

Stidham, just moments before sentencing in April, called on the judge to exercise his right to enter the felony conflict of interest charge as a misdemeanor, saying, in part, he has a family to support.

Stidham apologized to his fellow one-time city officials, some of whom were in attendance during the sentencing hearing, as well as to the residents of Portage. He voiced sorrow over the loss of friendships with those he worked in public office.

The plea agreement in the case called for formal probation rather than jail time, and Clymer sentenced Stidham to a one-year period.

Stidham also was required to pay back $56,565, which Levco said has been done.