PORTAGE — A 24-year-old Portage woman was taken into custody early Friday after she was discovered outside her home burning the clothes of a man she accused of cheating on her, according to police.
Jeannie Hall, of the 500 block of Camelot Manor, faces a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, according to the incident report.
Police said when they arrived to her residence shortly before 1 a.m., they found Hall throwing items into a pile of burning clothes in her driveway. Police also noticed a silver pickup truck with a shattered front windshield.
After following police orders to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, Hall, who smelled of alcohol, initially told police the fire was an accident, police said.
She then said, "I come from the woods and we have bonfires all the time. I was just trying to roast some marshmallows," police said.
Hall then reportedly told the officer she was burning the clothes of the man she is living with because he cheated on her.
"Ms. Hall advised due to (the alleged victim) not 'loving me like he should' that it was her right to light his clothing on fire," according to police.
While Hall said the damage to the truck had occurred a couple weeks earlier, a witness reportedly told police he saw Hall drink a small glass of vodka, pick up a gardening shovel and hit the truck windshield, in addition to lighting the clothing on fire.
Hall reportedly told police, "I'm done with this" before heading back into her home against police orders. After attempting to slam the door on officers, Hall picked up her infant as a way of avoiding being handcuffed and further resisted arrest, police said. The infant was left in the care of the biological father.
The alleged victim said he did not want anything done about the damage to his vehicle or the burned clothes, police said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
