UPDATE: Woman dead, 2 officers injured after shooting, crash

DOLTON — A woman is dead after she dragged one police officer more than a block, struck a second with her vehicle and crashed into a bicycle shop just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Dolton, a city official said.

City spokesman Sean Howard said two Dolton police officers were hurt in the fast-moving incident, with one officer hospitalized in Chicago in “very serious” condition, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The woman, whose vehicle dragged that officer from the parking lot of the Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade restaurant at 685 Sibley Boulevard into the Compleat Cycle store one block east, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our officers were courageous,” Howard said. “We’re asking the public for prayers.”

Officers were called to the Baba’s restaurant at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday by employees who described an “irate” woman at the drive-thru after the restaurant had closed. Employees reported the woman was armed with a gun, but Howard said he could not confirm that detail.