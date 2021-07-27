UPDATE: Woman dead, 2 officers injured after shooting, crash

DOLTON — A woman is dead after she dragged one police officer more than a block, struck a second with her vehicle and crashed into a bicycle shop just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Dolton, a city official said.
City spokesman Sean Howard said two Dolton police officers were hurt in the fast-moving incident, with one officer hospitalized in Chicago in “very serious” condition, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The woman, whose vehicle dragged that officer from the parking lot of the Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade restaurant at 685 Sibley Boulevard into the Compleat Cycle store one block east, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our officers were courageous,” Howard said. “We’re asking the public for prayers.”
Officers were called to the Baba’s restaurant at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday by employees who described an “irate” woman at the drive-thru after the restaurant had closed. Employees reported the woman was armed with a gun, but Howard said he could not confirm that detail.
When law enforcement arrived two minutes after the initial call came in, they ordered the woman and a male passenger to exit their vehicle. The man complied but the woman did not, and when an officer reached into the vehicle in an attempt to remove her, she drove off, dragging that officer, Howard said.
A second officer on the scene then fired three shots at the woman as she drove toward him. Howard said the woman’s vehicle struck the second officer and a squad car before taking off east on Sibley Boulevard.
The woman’s vehicle traveled for just over a block on Sibley before crashing into the bike shop. The officer was still being dragged when the vehicle struck the building, Howard said.
Both officers were hospitalized after the incident. Howard said the second officer, who was hit by the vehicle, could be released from the hospital as early as today.
The Illinois State Police's Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the incident.
ISP identified the woman who was killed as a 19-year-old whose last known address was in Homewood, and said she was struck by the officer's gunfire. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's cause of death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact ISP Zone 1 Investigations at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.