UPDATE: Woman dies after husband shoots her, then himself, Hammond police say

HAMMOND — A woman died after her husband shot her early Thursday, then went to another address and shot himself, leaving him with a critical injury, police said.

The 49-year-old woman was shot in her shoulder and was transported to a Chicago hospital, but died from her injuries, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Her husband, a 47-year-old man, later shot himself in the head and was taken to a local hospital, Kellogg said.

Authorities have not yet identified either person.

Hammond police found the woman wounded while responding about 7 a.m. to the 4700 block of Ash Avenue for a domestic-related shooting, Kellogg said.

She was transported immediately after police found her, but died a short time later, Kellogg said.

About an hour later, officers responded to a cemetery in the 6900 block of Southeastern Avenue after learning the man had shot himself at that location, Kellogg said.

The man was being treated at a local hospital and remains in critical condition, Kellogg said.

No additional information was immediately available, Kellogg said.