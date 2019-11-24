{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A 26-year-old woman was shot to death early Sunday during an argument outside Coach's Corner bar, police said.

Katelyn Golden, of Hammond, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after police responded about 1:25 a.m. to the bar at 6208 Kennedy Ave., Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Witnesses told police Golden was shot after arguing with a man in the parking lot, he said.

Golden was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where she was pronounced dead about 1:50 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Police said no further information about a possible suspect was available Sunday morning.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
4
3