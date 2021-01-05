 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Woman fatally struck by 2 cars after coming out of restaurant, police say
UPDATE: Woman fatally struck by 2 cars after coming out of restaurant, police say

GARY — A woman died after being struck by two vehicles near a Gary intersection Tuesday night. 

Around 6 p.m. first responders were called to the area of West 15th Avenue and Broadway for an injured pedestrian, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak. 

The woman parked her car on the west side of Broadway to go inside a restaurant on the east side of Broadway, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. When she left the restaurant and walked back to her vehicle, she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound. 

After being hit by the first vehicle, she landed in the southbound lanes where she was struck again by a vehicle going south, Westerfield said.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries. The drivers of both vehicles stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities. The area of the crash was temporarily closed and the investigation continues into the pedestrian's death. 

The Lake County coroner's office was called to assist Gary police. The victim's age and identity has not yet been released. 

