UPDATE: Woman found shot to death in Merrillville's second homicide in a week
UPDATE: Woman found shot to death in Merrillville's second homicide in a week

Lauren Cross

MERRILLVILLE — Police found a woman dead inside a car early Tuesday after responding to a report of shots fired, officials said.

Tonya Gray, 19, was found about 2 a.m. as officers checked the area in the 7300 block of Bigger Street, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

Gray died from gunshot wounds. The manner of death was pending further information, according to a Lake County coroner's release.

Rice said police have opened a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Rice or Detective Aaron Ridgeway at 219-769-3722, ext. 347.

Gray's death marked the second homicide in less than a week in Merrillville. The town has recorded a total of four homicides so far this year.

Crystal Zyzanski, 29, of Hammond, was shot to death about noon Saturday in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

Her father-in-law, Frank Zyzanski, was taken into custody late Saturday in Illinois and charged Monday with murder, records show.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

