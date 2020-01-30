UPDATE: Woman gunned down today survived previous shooting at same location

Police declined to say Thursday if Goforth was considered a suspect in Thursday's homicide, but investigators were trying to determine if there was a link between the two incidents.

In the November shooting, Goforth was accused of shooting Williams in the abdomen and leg after she asked him to leave her home because she discovered him video chatting with another woman, court records allege.

Williams had recently broken up with Goforth, court records state.

Goforth became irate, said, "I'll kill you," pulled out a black 9mm handgun and began shooting at her in front of her 12-year-old granddaughter, court records allege.

In Thursday's case, police found Williams after they were dispatched to her home about 7:25 a.m., Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Williams was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where she was pronounced dead about 8:15 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Williams' death marks the 13th confirmed homicide so far this year in the Region.

The 12th homicide occurred Wednesday night, when Valparaiso police found a man dead in the 700 block of Elm Street in the city's Banta neighborhood.