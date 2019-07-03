{{featured_button_text}}
LOWELL — A 25-year-old woman died in high-speed crash that police said allegedly exceeded 100 mph.

Latisha Bellows, 25, of Merrillville, was declared dead at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday by the Lake County coroner's office, according to a news release.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the 17300 block of Wicker Avenue in Lowell for a fatal crash, Lake County Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed Bellows was allegedly traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph. The driver allegedly intentionally collided into the back of a dump trailer being pulled by a semi, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, police said.

Several law enforcement agencies and the Lake County Crime Lab are investigating the crash scene on Wicker Avenue just south of 173rd Avenue.  Southbound lanes of Wicker Avenue were closed for a while as authorities investigated road marks and debris from the wreck, Jones said.

The investigation is ongoing, Jones said.

Bellows' cause and manner of death are still pending on the coroner's report.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, St. John Police Department, the Lowell Fire Department and Tri-Creek Ambulance are assisting in the investigation. 

This story is developing. Check back later for updates. 

