PORTAGE — The Portage woman found dead Thursday in the gymnasium of an abandoned Gary elementary school was shot while being robbed of cash she intended to use to buy marijuana, police said.
Three juvenile males from Gary, including a 15-year-old taken into custody at the Thea Bowman Leadership Academy, a Gary charter school, are suspects in the case, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said.
Police believe the victim, Adriana Saucedo, 27, connected with the 15-year-old on Facebook prior to the slaying, Williams said.
The boy, along with two others, ages 16 and 17, are believed to have picked up Saucedo at a Portage apartment about 7 p.m. Tuesday with the intention of taking her to purchase marijuana, police said.
Saucedo, 27, was shot inside the vehicle she had been picked up in and robbed of money she had for the marijuana purchase, Williams said. The three boys dumped her body in the abandoned Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd., in Gary, Williams said.
Police were led to the body as a result of information obtained during the investigation, Williams said. The shooting is believed to have occurred in Porter County, and the identity of the alleged shooter is still under investigation.
The 16-year-old boy was located at his home and is being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. The 15-year-old is being held in Porter County Juvenile Detention.
The 17-year-old boy was not at home Thursday night and was still being sought Friday morning, Williams said.
In seeking help from the public to locate Saucedo, police had reported that Saucedo went missing Tuesday after being picked up by an unknown male she had met on Facebook. The male was reportedly taking her to an unknown location to purchase marijuana, according to police.
The woman posted on Facebook 15 minutes after being picked up they were stopping for gasoline at an unknown location, police said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Saucedo's sister, Paula Biller, of LaPorte, said Saucedo was staying with another sister in Portage. Biller said Saucedo was with her boyfriend when the vehicle arrived at the apartment complex.
"Her boyfriend said they met her at the house, and next thing we know is she got into the car and that was the last time she was seen," Biller told The Times Thursday.
After she messaged they were stopping at a gas station, Saucedo called her boyfriend through Facebook messenger, but he missed the call, Biller said. When the boyfriend tried calling the victim back, she did not pick up, Biller added.
Saucedo was a medical assistant at a business in Valparaiso.
Williams lauded the cooperation of local law enforcement, coroner's office and Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann in bringing "the subjects involved in this heinous crime to justice. The determination displayed last night by everyone was exemplary."
"Our investigation is still ongoing, and we will provide more updates as our investigation continues," Williams said.
Check back at nwi.com for more details as they become available.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.