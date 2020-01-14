Gary and Indiana State Police officers stand at the entrance to the Westbrook Apartments where two Gary police officers were wounded in a shooting. One of the officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
Gary and Indiana State Police officer stand at the entrance to the Westbrook Apartments where Gary police officers were wounded in a shooting incident. One of the officers returned fire killing the suspect.
Gary Police Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield briefs members of the media on the police-involved shooting Monday night that left two officers injured and a suspect dead.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Police public information officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield briefs members of the media on the police involved shooting that left two officers injured and a suspect dead.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Police public information officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield briefs members of the media on the police involved shooting that left two officers injured and a suspect dead.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon talks with a family member at the scene of a police-involved shooting Monday night that left two officers wounded and a suspect dead.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Residents gather at the corner of Waverly Drive and Taft St. following a police involved shooting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary and Indiana State Police officers stand at the entrance to the Westbrook Apartments where two Gary police officers were wounded in a shooting. One of the officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary and Indiana State Police officer stand at the entrance to the Westbrook Apartments where Gary police officers were wounded in a shooting incident. One of the officers returned fire killing the suspect.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon talks with a family member at the scene of a police involved shooting that left at least one officer wounded and a suspect dead.
GARY — A Gary woman found strangled to death by housekeeping at a Merrillville hotel triggered a manhunt that ended with a dead suspect in a police shootout Monday night, authorities said.
The woman, Betty Claudio, 44, had been dead for about 12 hours when her body was found, police revealed during a 9 a.m. Tuesday news conference at the Merrillville Police Department.
The Lake County coroner reported that Claudio, of Gary, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at the Hampton Inn, 8353 Georgia St., Merrillville.
The suspect, who died in a police shootout Monday night that also injured two police officers, has been identified as Keenan McCain, 29, of Merrillville.
Merrillville police said they were aware of McCain's violent criminal history out of Marion County when they went to a Gary home Monday night in an attempt to make contact with him as a person of interest.
While conducting surveillance in the area, McCain was observed in an open apartment doorway, police said. Officers then knocked on the front door when a second person exited the rear door.
As that person was being arrested, McCain appeared in the hallway and "began reaching into his waistband, leading officers to believe he had a weapon," police said.
He then fled back into the residence, so Gary's SWAT team was called out to take over.
Merrillville Police Detective Aaron Ridgway said McCain and Claudio were dating for about a month prior to the discovery of her body. She and McCain had reportedly been staying together and renting rooms at various hotels and motels in the Region.
The room had been rented by Claudio, who may have been recently displaced from her previous residence, Ridgway said.
McCain was killed, and two Gary officers were injured during Monday's shootout as a SWAT team attempted to execute a warrant in the 2400 block of Waverly Drive, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
McCain's home address is listed in Merrillville. His manner and cause of death are pending.
He was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. at the scene.
At the time of his death, McCain had a pending criminal case against him out of Marion County. In that case, he had been charged Sept. 24 with intimidation, strangulation, pointing a firearm at another person, all felonies, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, a Times search of court records revealed.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
A no-contact order was filed in the criminal case, which appears unresolved at the time of his death.
In a 2018 case out of Marion County, McCain had been charged with narcotics possession, carrying a handgun and knowingly operating a vehicle without a license. As of Sept. 24, his bond had been revoked, and authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest.
Several counts of domestic battery charges were dismissed against McCain in July 2017 out of Marion County, as well. One of those charges included domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16.
On Monday night, officers had the entrance to the Westbrook Apartments blocked off during the investigation.
Westerfield identified the wounded officers as Cpl. John Artibey, a 14-year department veteran, and Cpl. James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran.
Nielsen was shot in the chest, with the round being absorbed by his bulletproof vest, and in his left arm, Westerfield said. She said Artibey was hit by shrapnel in his abdomen and chin.
The officers are both listed in stable condition and undergoing treatment, Westerfield said.
Monday's shooting incident began with Gary officers assisting a Merrillville police investigation regarding a person of interest identified as McCain, authorities said.
McCain barricaded himself in a residence, and that Gary police called out a SWAT team at 1:50 p.m. Upon its arrival, officers began negotiating with the suspect.
After about two hours of negotiations, the SWAT team decided to enter the residence at around 4:20 p.m.
Westerfield declined to say how many times the suspect was shot.