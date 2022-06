UPDATE: Woman shot at Porter County hotel; investigation is underway, police say

CHESTERTON — Police are investigating a shooting at a local hotel late Monday morning that left a woman injured.

Chesterton police were called out around 10:42 a.m. to the Best Western Indian Oak hotel at 558 Indian Boundary Road and found a female guest in a room with a gunshot wound, Police Chief Tim Richardson said.

The woman was taken to the nearby Northwest Health-Porter hospital, he said. No details were given on her status.

"Officers and detectives are on scene and the scene is secure," Richardson said. "CPD is working with the Porter County prosecutor’s office. Porter County Sheriff’s Office, Porter Police Department, and a DNR (Indiana Department of Natural Resources) Conservation Officer are assisting at the scene."

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

